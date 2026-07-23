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Home / The School Tribune / Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Grandparents’ Day celebrated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:19 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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DAV Public School, Derabassi, transformed its campus into a vibrant hub of love and nostalgia as it celebrated Grandparents’ Day. The event, themed ‘Generations of Love’, aimed to honour the invaluable role grandparents play in shaping the lives and values of their grandchildren. The celebration commenced with a traditional welcome ceremony during which students greeted their grandparents with a ‘tilak’ and flower petals. The cultural programme featured mesmerising performances by the pre-primary students, including soulful prayer songs and traditional folk dances, which left the audience spellbound. Adding a personal touch, several grandparents shared heart-warming stories and memories from their childhood, bridging the gap between generations. The event also featured engaging games and activities, including Passing the Ball, Balloon Dance, Treasure Box, Catch the Ball, and Salad Making, allowing grandparents and grandchildren to bond and create lasting memories together. Addressing the gathering, Principal Mrs Sarita Yadav highlighted the importance of intergenerational relationships. She remarked, “Grandparents are the foundation of a loving legacy and the keepers of our traditions. Today was a beautiful opportunity for our students to express their gratitude and learn from the rich experiences of their elders.” The celebration concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks. The titles of ‘DAV Grandfather 2026’ and ‘DAV Grandmother 2026’ were conferred upon the winners on the basis of their overall performance and enthusiastic participation. The event ended on a joyful note, leaving everyone with cherished memories and reinforcing the values of love, respect, and togetherness.

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