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Home / The School Tribune / Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Grandparents’ Day celebrated

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:01 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Grandparents’ Day was celebrated with joy and a sense of togetherness at Narsingh Das Public Senior Secondary School, Taraori. The event began with a tree-plantation drive, during which grandparents personally planted saplings. Speaking on the occasion, Director Dharmendra Khera said, “The elderly are the foundation of a family and the roots of its values. Their lifelong experience, stories, and blessings guide children in the right direction.” He noted that in today’s fast-paced life, grandparents are the vital link connecting children to their culture and values and therefore deserve respect every day, not just on a designated day. Raising awareness about health, he explained that excessive dietary restrictions and unnecessary, frequent medical tests can have adverse effects. He highlighted a balanced diet, regular walks and positive thinking as the pillars of a healthy life. Led by Class 9 students Khushi, Ishika and Pavani, students honoured the visiting grandparents by applying ‘tilak’ and offering floral garlands. Various fun and physical games were organised on the school premises to entertain the grandparents, who participated with great enthusiasm. The winners were honoured with gifts. Teachers Munish, Dimple, Amit Sharma, Dinesh and Ruchi expressed their gratitude to all the grandparents. An atmosphere of happiness and warmth prevailed throughout the event.

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