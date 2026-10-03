Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrated Grandparents’ Day. Grandparents were warmly welcomed by teachers and treated to a special programme prepared by children. The young students expressed their love and respect through poems and heartfelt words dedicated to their grandparents. Fun games and engaging activities added to the excitement, with grandparents participating enthusiastically. Surprise gifts were also presented as tokens of love and appreciation. Principal Manjeet Kaur welcomed the grandparents, thanked them for their presence and appreciated the teachers for their efforts in making the celebration a memorable and joyful occasion for everyone.

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