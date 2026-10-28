Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Class V of RIMT World School, Manimajra, celebrated Grandparents’ Day with a delightful Bollywood retro theme, creating a memorable occasion filled with music, laughter, love and nostalgia. The event paid tribute to the invaluable role grandparents play in shaping young lives and preserving family traditions. The celebration began with soulful renditions of evergreen Bollywood melodies, transporting the audience to the golden era of Indian cinema. The young performers then captivated everyone with a lively dance performance, bringing the charm and vibrancy of retro Bollywood to the stage. Adding to the excitement, a series of fun-filled games encouraged grandparents to participate enthusiastically, fostering laughter, camaraderie and meaningful intergenerational bonding. A heart-warming theatrical presentation further highlighted the unconditional love, wisdom and timeless life lessons that grandparents impart to their grandchildren. The event was a beautiful blend of entertainment and emotion, celebrating the special bond between generations. It served as a reminder that grandparents are the family’s greatest treasures — the keepers of cherished memories, rich traditions and invaluable experiences. The celebration concluded on a heartfelt note, reinforcing the message that while melodies may belong to a bygone era, the love and affection shared between generations remain timeless.
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