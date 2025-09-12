Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Grandparents’ Day. The event featured various activities, including an assembly, card-making, and origami flower crafts. Students showcased their creativity by making beautiful cards and flowers, such as tulips, lotus, and roses, for their grandparents. Chairperson JK Gupta and Director Seema Handa appreciated the efforts of the students. During the celebration, students were taught to respect and appreciate their grandparents, with a special emphasis on wishing them and valuing their wisdom. A student from Class V delivered a heartfelt speech highlighting the importance of grandparents in their lives and the stories they share. Principal Komal Arora and administrator Chanderlekha Bazaz praised the students’ enthusiasm and creativity, making the event a memorable one.

