Home / The School Tribune / Grandparents' Day celebrated

Grandparents' Day celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali, celebrated Grandparents' Day, creating a heartwarming atmosphere for students and their families. The highlight of the event was a cultural programme dedicated to grandparents, which commenced with a beautiful welcome song expressing gratitude. Students performed a variety of entertaining songs and dances, including popular tunes such as "Grandpa darling, grandma darling I love you," "Muchh wale dada golmol daadi" and "Dadi amma dadi amma maan jao." Traditional Bhangra and Giddha dances also delighted the audience, showcasing the rich cultural heritage. Fun-filled activities like musical chairs, balloon balancing, and passing the parcel were organised, keeping grandparents engaged and entertained throughout the day. Principal Parneet Sohal praised the vital role grandparents play in children's lives, saying, "What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance: unconditional love, patience, comfort, and life lessons. The lucky ones get the chance to stay with their grandparents." She also commended the staff and students for their efforts in organising such a memorable event.

