Grandparents' Day celebrated

Ashmah International School, Mohali, celebrated Grandparents' Day on campus with great enthusiasm. The grandparents were welcomed by their grandchildren with flowers. The children delivered wonderful performances, including dances to "Dadi Amma Maan Jao" and "Dada Ji Ki Chharhi Hoon Main". Little girls dressed as fairies danced to "Main Pariyon Ki Shehzadi", while the grandparents participated in various games. Junior class students recited heartfelt poems about their grandparents and a touching play presented by middle-class students highlighted the importance of grandparents in their lives, captivating the audience. Games organised for the grandparents were a central attraction of the function. Principal Suchi Grover thanked the grandparents for their active participation and wished them a healthy, comfortable and cheerful life.

Advertisement