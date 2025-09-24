DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Grandparents' Day celebrated

Grandparents' Day celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ashmah International School, Mohali, celebrated Grandparents' Day on campus with great enthusiasm. The grandparents were welcomed by their grandchildren with flowers. The children delivered wonderful performances, including dances to "Dadi Amma Maan Jao" and "Dada Ji Ki Chharhi Hoon Main". Little girls dressed as fairies danced to "Main Pariyon Ki Shehzadi", while the grandparents participated in various games. Junior class students recited heartfelt poems about their grandparents and a touching play presented by middle-class students highlighted the importance of grandparents in their lives, captivating the audience. Games organised for the grandparents were a central attraction of the function. Principal Suchi Grover thanked the grandparents for their active participation and wished them a healthy, comfortable and cheerful life.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts