Grandparents' Day celebrated

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated Grandparents' Day with great joy and enthusiasm, based on the theme "Yester Years". LKG students dedicated the day to their grandparents, expressing love and gratitude through heart-warming performances. The celebration, presided over by Principal Gulshan Kaur, began with the lighting of the lamp and chanting of shlokas. The children delighted the audience with yoga, dance, and songs, and even participated enthusiastically in a ramp walk. The young performers received appreciation from the audience. The Principal praised the participants' efforts, expressed gratitude to the grandparents for their blessings, and wished the children a bright future.

Advertisement