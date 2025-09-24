DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Grandparents' Day celebrated

Grandparents' Day celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated Grandparents' Day with great joy and enthusiasm, based on the theme "Yester Years". LKG students dedicated the day to their grandparents, expressing love and gratitude through heart-warming performances. The celebration, presided over by Principal Gulshan Kaur, began with the lighting of the lamp and chanting of shlokas. The children delighted the audience with yoga, dance, and songs, and even participated enthusiastically in a ramp walk. The young performers received appreciation from the audience. The Principal praised the participants' efforts, expressed gratitude to the grandparents for their blessings, and wished the children a bright future.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts