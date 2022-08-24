Green Apple and Shemrock Joy, Baddi

The school celebrated Independence Day with immense zeal and patriotic passion. A cultural programme was organised to celebrate the spirit of India. The flag-hoisting ceremony was performed by Principal Navjeet Kaur Virk, who highlighted the importance of the day and urged the students to become responsible citizens and prepare themselves to serve the nation as good leaders, administrators, engineers, doctors, etc. Glimpses of the freedom struggle of India were presented through a plethora of performances, including patriotic dances, poetry recitations, role play and songs. Students of the junior wing were dressed as freedom fighters and raised patriotic slogans. Everyone seemed to be swaying in the mixed emotions of joy, hope and pride. The Principal Mam presented certificates to all the winners and exhorted them to be true patriots. Sweets were also distributed among students.
