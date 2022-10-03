Green Apple Public School, Baddi

Green Apple Public School celebrated Dasehra to signify the victory of good over evil. Students learned about Indian mythology and importance of the festival. In our multicultural society ,we need to instill and enforce the universal values of brotherhood, tolerance, peace, compassion, patriotism and solidarity in our children. Mythological tales were shared and Ramlila was enacted by Foundation and Mont II . Students made masks, crowns puppets and sketches of Ravana. Addressing the students, Principal Navjeet.K.Virk said the festival season in India is long drawn and offers an excellent opportunity to relate to Indian traditions. All students and children were in traditional dress. Sweets were also offered to children and staff on this auspicious occasion.