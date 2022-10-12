Green Apple Public School, Baddi

The students of Class I to V were taken to the local post office to mark the occasion of World Post Office Day. They learnt about different services available in the Post Office such as registered post, money order and speed post. Children were excited to see how the letters were stamped, sorted and put in different boxes and shelves. At the venue, they were taken around and shown how letters are sorted as well as what all services the post office provides. Curious students asked queries to the Post Master, who later explained them how letters were collected and delivered to their destinations. They made students aware of the Sukanya Samridhi Yojna and motivated them to open an account for the same. This excursion was an attempt to make children aware of old, yet a humble mode of communication. In the high tech Era of Mobile and e-mail, the children enjoyed gaining an insight into the services of postman.