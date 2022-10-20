Green Apple Public School, Baddi

Students of the school visited a fruit shop as an educational trip. Being active is not only fun, it also promotes a healthy lifestyle. To encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyle, they were made aware of how to purchase fruits from shop. Children enjoyed the activity a lot.
