 Green Apple Public School, Baddi : The Tribune India

Green Apple Public School, Baddi

Green Apple Public School, Baddi


Students of the school visited a fruit shop as an educational trip. Being active is not only fun, it also promotes a healthy lifestyle. To encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyle, they were made aware of how to purchase fruits from shop. Children enjoyed the activity a lot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

2
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

3
Bathinda

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

4
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

5
Haryana

BJP leaders attend online Satsang organised by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

6
World

More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue; criticises government

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Kiran Kaur Gill named to US Homeland Security Dept’s Faith-Based Advisory Council

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lawyer Jagjot Lalli appointed as Deputy Solicitor General of India, will defend Centre in Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Comment 60 YEARS OF 1962 WAR

India lost and learnt

10
Punjab

Now, Director Factories can approve building plans, grant completion certificates for standalone industries in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Top News

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Says players' safety and security an important matter

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Ravinder Ravi from Jawalamukhi

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids

Simranjit Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places in Bengaluru

Bengaluru on edge as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places

The city has been receiving rain for the last few days


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Now, material from Chandigarh MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

UT quashes Estate Office order, allows transfer of 100% share of ownership to heir

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

JKLF chief Yasin Malik appears in special court in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case via virtual mode

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha