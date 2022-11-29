Green Apple Public School, Baddi

Sports Day of the school was celebrated on its premises. Aerobics by senior girls, yoga, finals of badminton, kho-kho and PT were indeed fascinating. Students participated enthusiastically in fun races like balloon race, rabbit and carrot race, lemon and spoon race, three-legged race, hurdle race, etc. Apart from this, tug-of-war formed part of the activities of the day. After the events, the prize distribution ceremony took place and winners marched proudly to the victory stand to receive medals, certificates and trophies. Chairperson Dalbir Singh Virk said the school’s Sports Day is one of the biggest events as it just does not bring forth the athlete in a child, but also builds, solidifies and celebrates the importance of sports in the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar
The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...