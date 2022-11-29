Green Apple Public School, Baddi

Sports Day of the school was celebrated on its premises. Aerobics by senior girls, yoga, finals of badminton, kho-kho and PT were indeed fascinating. Students participated enthusiastically in fun races like balloon race, rabbit and carrot race, lemon and spoon race, three-legged race, hurdle race, etc. Apart from this, tug-of-war formed part of the activities of the day. After the events, the prize distribution ceremony took place and winners marched proudly to the victory stand to receive medals, certificates and trophies. Chairperson Dalbir Singh Virk said the school’s Sports Day is one of the biggest events as it just does not bring forth the athlete in a child, but also builds, solidifies and celebrates the importance of sports in the country.