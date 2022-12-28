Green Apple Public School, Baddi

Students celebrated Christmas on school premises. Students were in for several delightful surprises, in the form of various activities. The school's sprawling ground bore a festive look with Christmas colours strewn all over it. Several activities such as decorating Christmas trees and stockings, making Christmas cards and hand-crafted bells were organised. The entire school vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols. Tiny tots fascinated the audience with scintillating dance performance on foot-tapping number "Jingle Bells". Children also relished several snacks and pizzas in the Christmas party. Principal Navjeet Kaur Virk emphasised on the importance of caring, sharing and spreading goodness all around.