Green Apple Public School, Baddi

A baby show was organised to showcase the hidden talents and antics of young toddlers. There were several fun-loving and exciting competitions games, gifts for babies. Several food stalls served delectable food but the most-interesting contest was ramp walk where around 50 enthusiastic mothers participated with their little ones. Anuj and Aradhita Bhasin were adjudged prince and princess of the day.
