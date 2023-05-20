Green Apple Public School, Baddi

To celebrate motherhood, the school took the opportunity to make the day special for mothers by celebrating it on their school premises. The special guests of the day i.e. mothers were welcomed with beautiful handmade cards and love baskets by tiny tots. Students of Class II recited poems. Dance performances by classes V to VIII showcased love for their parents. Some fun games like fire on the mountains, boojho toh jane and counting game were also organised for the mothers. Chief guest Tarundeep Kaur (wife of SP Baddi) and Kamla Kondal, Drug Inspector, Central Drugs Standard, awarded the winners of the games. Principal Navjeet Kaur Virk presented vote of thanks and appreciated the hard work put up by all mothers behind the success of their children and motivated them to continue the same in future.