Green Apple Public School, Baddi

The school held an Art, Craft & Science Exhibition. There were corners in the exhibition attributed to art, painting, best out of waste, paper mache, paper lanterns and many more. Parents appreciated the efforts of the students who under the guidance of their teachers had put up an amazing array of artefacts. The students of different houses showcased their scientific skills and creative thinking through self-designed working models and projects that were useful and sustainable in protecting health and environment. They made projects on concepts such as how aerators can be used to conserve water, how soil can be kept fertile, how fruit residues can promote fertility, citrus fruits as good electrical conductors, designing of a hovercraft, hyperloop, rainwater harvesting, hologram, circulatory system and launching of rockets. Chief Guest Tarsem Choudhary, president, MC, Baddi, and special invitees Surjeet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar applauded the students for their innovative and novel ideas.
