Green Apple Public School, Baddi, organised a heart-warming and memorable Mother's Day celebration. The programme commenced with a welcome song and rhyme presentation by tiny tots, filling the atmosphere with joy and warmth. Fun-filled games such as "Rupali Says" and the Paper Game added excitement and laughter to the event, with mothers participating enthusiastically. A major highlight of the celebration was the felicitation ceremony for Grade X CBSE achievers. The school honoured its toppers and achievers for their outstanding academic performance. School topper Parneet Kaur secured an impressive 96.2 per cent, bringing pride and glory to the institution. Other achievers, including Shaishvi Sood, Angel Thakur, Shivanshu, Ansh Gupta, Prince Thakur, Himanshu and Akhilesh, were also appreciated for their dedication and hard work.
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