Green Castle Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a declamation competition. The topic was the ‘language of Dadra Nagar Haveli’. Dadra and Nagar Haveli is a district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in western India. The speakers were students from classes I to VIII. Each student was given two minutes to speak. They spoke well and delivered meaningful messages. Co-curricular activities like this one provide students with opportunities to showcase their talent, creativity and linguistic skills. The competition helped the young speakers to overcome stage fright and communicate their thoughts in an effective manner besides acquiring new knowledge. The speakers spoke confidently and captivated the audience with their speeches.
