Green Castle Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function. Harinder Malik, vice-president of BJP Panchkula, was the guest of honour. Director Rajesh Kapoor and Managing Director Sunita Kapoor inaugurated the event. Students took part in various dance performance and skits. The coordinator went through the annual report and threw light on yearly tasks and projects. This was followed by prize distribution of merits holders. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.
