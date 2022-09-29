Green Castle Smart School, Chd

Students of the school visited the Japanese Garden in Setor 31, Chandigarh, along with their teachers. The little ones were thrilled to see small islands, artistic bridges, stones, rocks and the miniature hills. They enjoyed the beauty of the flowers. It was a treat to see the various kinds of bamboo, grass and various fruit trees like that peach, plum and mulberry. The visit was educative and enjoyable for the students as they learnt about japanese culture and landscaping skills.