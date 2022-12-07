Green Castle Smart School, Chd

Students visited a church. The purpose was to make them understand the beauty of "unity in diversity" and expose them to different forms of spiritual expressions. The calm and serene atmosphere of the church filled them with renewed energy. Through this visit, they learnt the importance of worship, religion and symbols of religious expressions.
