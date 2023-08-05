Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47 C, Chandigarh

A healthy food vs junk food activity was held in the school. A concept was given to children about healthy and junk food. Teachers explained to them the importance of healthy food and “why we have to eat more and more vegetables, fruits and pulses, etc, and not junk food like pizza, Burger, Maggi, etc”. The children were told that “if they want to become strong and healthy they have to eat healthy”. Teachers also explained what are the harms of junk food.