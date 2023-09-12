Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47 C, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated by students of the school. Students dressed up in Radha-Krishna attires and presented dance performances. Students participated in various activities like flute decoration, crown making, matki decoration and craft making with great zeal.
