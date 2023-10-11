Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47 C, Chandigarh

The school organised an educative and fun-filled visit to post office for students. Students learnt about the services provided by the post office to the public. The children learnt about the different services available at the post office, such as registered post, money order and speed post. Children were excited to see how the letters were stamped, sorted and put in different boxes and shelves.
