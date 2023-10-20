Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47 C, Chandigarh

Green is the colour of life, nature and energy. It is associated with growth and prosperity. The learners and teachers came dressed in different shades of green. To reinforce the concept of the colour, the learners were engaged in an art activity in which they dipped the potato masher in green paint and imprinted the design on a white paper that represented the shell of the turtle. They also undertook an activity which involved sticking the head and flippers of a turtle and drawing eyes and a tail with the help of crayons.
