Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47-C, Chandigarh

Christmas was celebrated in the school. The school was beautifully decorated and everybody was dressed in red and white. The programme started with an information about Christmas and why is it celebrated. The dazzling entry of Santa Claus added to the joy and excitement of the students. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was visible on the faces of the children. It was a joyous and amusing programme for everyone.

