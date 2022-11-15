Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47, Chandigarh

Students visited the post office recently in order to learn more about the services that are provided by the post office to people. The children were taught about registered post, money orders and speed post and how the general public uses these services. The students were also given a sneak peak into the functioning of a post office wherein they were shown how the letters were stamped, sorted and arranged in different shelves for distribution. The post master also answered the students’ queries about the various aspects of the postal service. He explained how letters were sent and collected at various destinations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...