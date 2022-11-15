Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47, Chandigarh

Students visited the post office recently in order to learn more about the services that are provided by the post office to people. The children were taught about registered post, money orders and speed post and how the general public uses these services. The students were also given a sneak peak into the functioning of a post office wherein they were shown how the letters were stamped, sorted and arranged in different shelves for distribution. The post master also answered the students’ queries about the various aspects of the postal service. He explained how letters were sent and collected at various destinations.