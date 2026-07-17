Green Day celebrated

Nursery to UKG students of Chaman Lal DAV Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Green Day, promoting environmental awareness and a love for nature. Dressed in vibrant shades of green, the children participated in a show and tell activity, using creative props such as trees, fruits and vegetables to convey the message, "Go Green, Save Green." The celebrations also featured engaging craft activities. Nursery students designed attractive 'Save Planet Earth' crowns, while UKG students enjoyed a frog sponge-painting activity inspired by the monsoon season. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated the participation of young learners and encouraged them to adopt eco-friendly habits, plant more trees and conserve natural resources.

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