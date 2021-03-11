Green Day celebration at DAV Public School, Bharoli

The school organised various activities for students. Student of LKG to Class II participated in Green Day celebration. A ‘making bookmark’ activity was conducted for students of Class II to VIII. The participants displayed their creativity by making colourful and artistic pieces. Principal of the school Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students’efforts and motivated them to participate in each and every activity organised for them.
