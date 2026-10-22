Green Field pupils win top positions in Science Congress

Green Field Sr. Sec. School, Nagrota Bagwan, celebrated its students' outstanding performance at the 33rd District-Level Children’s Science Congress 2026, held at Government Senior Secondary School, Chari, Dharamsala, on October 16 and 17. Gunjan and Aabhya Sharma secured second position in the Senior Secondary Quiz, while Sonit won first position in the Junior Science Activity Corner. Shagun Guleria and Nandini Sharma secured second positions in their respective events. The students selected for the state-level competition are Sonit, Nandini Sharma, Shahira, Parivita, Shagun Guleria, Garima, Vanshika, Anviksha, Krishika, Kriti and Riya. The school congratulated the achievers and their teachers, wishing the selected students success at the state level.

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