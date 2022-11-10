Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan

An art exhibition was organised at the school on November 5. Joint Director of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Dr (Maj) Avninder Kumar inaugurated the event. Students of Class VI to X showcased their artistic and aesthetic talent through splendid paintings. The theme of the event was “kalakriti-2022”. The paintings manifested scenic beauty of landscape, picturesque buildings, geometrical patterns, bond of love, animated characters, etc. The chief guest and parents were spellbound by the efforts of the students. The chief guest saw and analysed each and every detail minutely in more than 300 paintings displayed. Principal Sudhanshu Sharma appreciated the efforts of the budding painters and their teachers Kewal Krishan, Akshay Kumar and Viveka Sharma for their constant guidance and the success of the event.