Green Grove Public School, Doraha, Ludhiana

A felicitation ceremony was held at the school for students who showed exemplary achievements. The programme began at the auditorium with the invoking of Almighty’s blessings by the choir group. School principal S George presided over the event. Students who secured A1 and “Genius” badges from Classes I to IX were honoured with merit certificates at the event. The chief guest of the day congratulated students on their success and advised them to strive for excellence in the areas of their interest in the future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day
Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent
Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...
Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...
Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers
Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...