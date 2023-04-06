Green Grove Public School, Doraha, Ludhiana

A felicitation ceremony was held at the school for students who showed exemplary achievements. The programme began at the auditorium with the invoking of Almighty’s blessings by the choir group. School principal S George presided over the event. Students who secured A1 and “Genius” badges from Classes I to IX were honoured with merit certificates at the event. The chief guest of the day congratulated students on their success and advised them to strive for excellence in the areas of their interest in the future.