Green initiative by Billabong High International School, Vadodara

With a focus on protecting and nurturing the environment, Class IX students of Billabong High International School, Vadodara, have come together to foster a sustainable ecosystem with a first-of-a-kind green initiative at school.

The 'Billabong Green Spartan Club' of the school, in association with the Savitri Urban Food Forest, are promoting permaculture to convert a barren piece of land into a self-sufficient and sustainable organic farm. This form of agriculture draws inspiration from nature to develop synergetic farming systems based on crop diversity, resilience, natural productivity and sustainability.

Principal Priti Shrimal said, "As educators, it is important to lead by example. The school is committed to nurturing the environment along with the young minds around us. Such initiatives and collaborations enable our Billabongers to make a positive impact on the community at a local level. Teaching sustainability in schools will prepare future generations with the right knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed to create a sustainable future. Imagine the collective impact that educators, students, and parents can make towards building a greener future."