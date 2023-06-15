Greenways School, Rurki Heeran

The Global Prestige Award for Educational Leadership was organised by the Apna Punjab Foundation and NID Foundation in Dubai, in which Sardar Harjinder Singh Malhi, Managing Director of the school, was awarded for outstanding contribution in the field of education. On the occasion, Gurmukh Singh Malhi, Principal Mukesh Kumar Agaarwal, staff members Sandeep Kaur(Admin), Baltej Singh, Karan, Deepak, Reenu, Monica, Charanjeet, Nancy, Simran, Komal, Neelam, Sunita, Mandeep, Sumandeep, Navjot, Kamalpreet, Rajni, Jaswinder and Asha congratulated him.
