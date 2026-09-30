The Bhawarna branch of the Bharat Vikas Parishad organised a group song competition at Paras Public Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, in which children filled the atmosphere with patriotic fervour through their melodious performances. Five schools from the area participated in the branch-level competition. Angel Public School, Bhawarna, secured the first position, Rainbow Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, stood second, while Paras Public School secured the third position. Speaking on the occasion, branch president Dr Ripan Sood said that Bharat Vikas Parishad organises this competition every year at the branch, state and national levels. School students participate by presenting patriotic songs in Hindi, Sanskrit and local languages. He also apprised the gathering of the activities and initiatives undertaken by the parishad and the local branch. The chief guest, Sujata Gulati, and the special guest, Dheeraj Sharma, a Himachali folk singer and social worker, congratulated the parishad on the successful organisation of the event and wished the participating students a bright future. The jury comprised Sanskrit scholar Pratap Mishra, Prof Sunil Kumar of KLB College, Palampur, and lecturer Rajesh. Among those present on the occasion were State Sanskar Pramukh Sameer Amitabh, finance secretary Pradeep Kumar Sood, branch secretary Davinder Patial, Kulbir Katoch, Pawan Sarotri, treasurer Satinder Sood, programme coordinators Dhruv Patial and Dimple Sood, Manoj Bhagra, Vijay Bhagra, Shashi Malhotra, Rajesh Dhiman, Dr Kamlesh Sharma, Rajindra Sood, Seema Sood, Sonu, Bhawani, Sudha, Kiran and others.

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