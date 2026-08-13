Greenathon at DAV School, Surajpur

The school, in collaboration with the CRPF Pinjore, marked an inspirational beginning to the Independence Day celebrations with "Greenathon - One Tree in the Name of Motherland" and "Run for Aazadi". Carrying the Tricolour, students experienced the spirit of patriotism, discipline and "Service before self" in the presence of CRPF personnel and commandos. The programme was graced by Harsh Tripathi, Deputy Commandant, and Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Commandant, Group Centre, Pinjore. The event began with a plantation drive inaugurated by Arvind Rai, DGP, CRPF Pinjore, who urged students to express their love for the nation through environmental conservation. Tripathi flagged off the "Run for Aazadi", symbolising the duty to protect both freedom and nature. Singh administered the "Earth Heroes Pledge", encouraging students to conserve water and protect trees. School Principal Anjali Marriya inspired students with "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan" and encouraged participation in Fit India, Swachh Bharat and Kushal Bharat. School Manager Ravinder Talwar highlighted the importance of environmental protection. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Saloni Gupta, reaffirming the collective resolve for a greener India.
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