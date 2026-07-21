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Home / The School Tribune / Guidance more powerful than social media ban

Guidance more powerful than social media ban

Podium: Are we ready for the Digital Curfew?

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Ramneet Kaur
Updated At : 07:36 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Imagine a world where every child wakes up to the sound of birds instead of notifications, talks to friends face to face instead of through screens and measures happiness by memories rather than by the number of likes received online. Such a world may sound old-fashioned, yet it raises an important question: Should social media be banned for children under 16 of age?

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Those who support the ban believe that social media is stealing childhood. Endless scrolling often replaces outdoor games, family conversations and study time. Young users are exposed to cyberbullying, fake lifestyles, harmful trends and constant pressure to appear perfect. Many teenagers begin comparing themselves with strangers on the internet and gradually lose confidence in who they really are. However, social media is not entirely the villain. It can educate and connect people across the world. They learn new skills and share their creativity through digital platforms. In emergencies and during important events, social media also helps information travel quickly. The real issue is not technology itself but the lack pf guidance in using it. A complete ban may protect children from dangers, but it may also prevent them from developing the digital awareness needed in the modern world. Instead of locking young minds away from social media, parents and schools should teach responsible online behaviour and healthy screen habits. In conclusion, social media can be both a window and a trap. Whether it becomes a blessing or a burden depends on how and when it is used. For children under 16 of age, guidance may be more powerful than a ban.

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                                    The writer is a student of Class XI A (Science), Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

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