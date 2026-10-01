Guidance session on National Defence Academy held

Amolak Public School, Ambala, organised a special guidance session on the National Defence Academy (NDA) to familiarise students with career opportunities in the Indian armed forces. Sanjay Sharma, Director of Chandigarh Defence Academy, and Santosh, Chief Coordinator, visited the school. The experts provided valuable information about the NDA admission process, eligibility criteria and selection procedure. They encouraged students to make discipline, self-confidence, leadership and hard work an integral part of their lives and to move forward with the goal of serving the nation. Students participated enthusiastically, asked various questions and had their doubts clarified by the experts. The Principal and Headmistress expressed their gratitude to the guests, stating that such guidance sessions play an important role in making students aware of future career opportunities and helping them choose the right path.

Advertisement