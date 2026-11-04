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Home / The School Tribune / Gulshan, Ayush, Yudhvir selected for national meet

Gulshan, Ayush, Yudhvir selected for national meet

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:47 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Three talented cricketers of Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, showcased exceptional sporting prowess at the DAV National Sports State Competition 2026, held at DAV Public School, Sector 49, Gurugram. Gulshan Kumar emerged as the Highest Wicket-Taker of the Tournament, while Ayush Gautam was adjudged the Best Wicket-Keeper and Highest Run-Getter. Yudhvir Singh earned the distinction of Best All-Rounder, reflecting his versatility and consistent performance on the field. All three players have been selected for the national-level competition. Principal Dr Mamta Goel congratulated the young cricketers on their outstanding accomplishments and wished them success in the upcoming national-level competition.

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