Gurasees selected for School Games trials

Gurasees Kaur of St Soldier Elite Convent School (SSECS), Majitha, has been selected for trials in Goa for the upcoming World School Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her selection recognises her outstanding performance at the national level and provides an opportunity to compete for a place in the Indian contingent. The school management congratulated Gurasees and appreciated her coach, Sukhjit Singh Bal, for his dedicated guidance. Managing Director Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, Chairman Jaspinder Singh Kahlon, Chief Administrator Harjinderpal Kaur, Director Dr Amandeep Thind and Principal Meenakshi Trehan extended their best wishes to Gurasees for the trials.

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