Gurleen Kaur wins medals in basketball championship

“Khel Watan Punjab – 2022” was held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineer College, Fatehgarh Sahib. Gurleen Kaur, a student of Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali, participated in the basketball tournament under the 14 years age group and won silver medal at the district level and gold medal at the state level. School Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) extended best wishes to the student.