Gurnoor wins inter-school painting competition

An inter-school painting competition was organised by Guru Arjan Kirtan Mandal at Dhudial Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Patiala, with around 30 schools participating. Students of Shivalik Public School, Patiala, showcased their creativity, imagination and artistic talent with remarkable enthusiasm. Gurnoor Singh (Class XI) secured first position, while Ravneet Kaur (Class XII) and Keshav Saini (Class X) won second and third positions, respectively. Mehul Sharma (Class XI) earned an outstanding position, while Madhav Soni (Class X) received a participation certificate. The school congratulated the winners and participants, appreciating their dedication and artistic spirit.

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