Gurpurb celebrated

Delhi Public School, Mohali, witnessed a heart-warming celebration by presenting a soulful special assembly on Gurpurb, honouring the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Young learners recited the sacred ‘Mool Mantar’ with deep devotion and beautifully highlighted the core principles of ‘Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, and Naam Japo’. Adding to the spiritual experience, the pre-primary classes visited a gurdwara, where children paid obeisance and received ‘kadah prashad’ with reverence. Their melodious chanting of “Satnam Waheguru” filled the environment with serenity and peace. The school choir presented a soulful kirtan performance where the young children chanted Gurbani with devotion and purity. In the classrooms, students also engaged in creative craft activities — making beautifully decorated ‘Ek Onkar’ symbols, diya art, and paper kirpans —reflecting their understanding of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings through art and creativity.

