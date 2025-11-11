DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurpurb celebrated

Gurpurb celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690dd18917712 16.Delhi Public School Mohali
Advertisement

Delhi Public School, Mohali, witnessed a heart-warming celebration by presenting a soulful special assembly on Gurpurb, honouring the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Young learners recited the sacred ‘Mool Mantar’ with deep devotion and beautifully highlighted the core principles of ‘Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, and Naam Japo’. Adding to the spiritual experience, the pre-primary classes visited a gurdwara, where children paid obeisance and received ‘kadah prashad’ with reverence. Their melodious chanting of “Satnam Waheguru” filled the environment with serenity and peace. The school choir presented a soulful kirtan performance where the young children chanted Gurbani with devotion and purity. In the classrooms, students also engaged in creative craft activities — making beautifully decorated ‘Ek Onkar’ symbols, diya art, and paper kirpans —reflecting their understanding of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings through art and creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts