Gurpurb celebrated

St Mary’s School, Mohali, celebrated Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev during a special morning assembly held on the school premises. The celebration began with a prayer seeking the blessings of the Almighty, followed by the melodious recitation of a ‘shabad’ by the school choir. A beautifully composed poem on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was presented by students, highlighting his message of love, truth, and harmony among all. This was followed by an inspiring speech, where a student spoke about the importance of Gurpurb and the relevance of Guru Nanak’s teachings in today’s world. The assembly concluded with words of appreciation from the principal, who congratulated the students and teachers for organising such a meaningful event.

Advertisement