DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurpurb celebrated

Gurpurb celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690dd240964c9 12.ST . MARYS SCHOOL MOHALI
Advertisement

St Mary’s School, Mohali, celebrated Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev during a special morning assembly held on the school premises. The celebration began with a prayer seeking the blessings of the Almighty, followed by the melodious recitation of a ‘shabad’ by the school choir. A beautifully composed poem on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was presented by students, highlighting his message of love, truth, and harmony among all. This was followed by an inspiring speech, where a student spoke about the importance of Gurpurb and the relevance of Guru Nanak’s teachings in today’s world. The assembly concluded with words of appreciation from the principal, who congratulated the students and teachers for organising such a meaningful event.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts