DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurpurb celebrated

Gurpurb celebrated

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Teachers and students of SIS Public School, Mohali, celebrated Gurpurb. The celebrations began with the Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib, followed by the recitation of ‘paath’ of Japuji Sahib by students and teachers creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. Students participated wholeheartedly in the programme, presenting soulful ‘shabad kirtan’ and delivering inspiring speeches on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Kindergarten students recited names and of 10 Gurus and Four Sahebjadas. Teachers contributed through their heartfelt ‘shabad’ and insightful speeches, emphasising the Guru’s message of equality, humility, and honesty. A special poetry recitation by students dedicated to the Guru highlighted the significance of his teachings in today’s world. Devotees were served ‘kadah parshad’. A ‘langar’ was also organised. School Manager Amarjeet Singh and Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill shared their thoughts appreciating the efforts of the staff and students in organising such a meaningful event. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu addressed the gathering, expressing her pride in the students’ active participation and encouraged them to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings in their lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts