Gurpurb celebrated

Teachers and students of SIS Public School, Mohali, celebrated Gurpurb. The celebrations began with the Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib, followed by the recitation of ‘paath’ of Japuji Sahib by students and teachers creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. Students participated wholeheartedly in the programme, presenting soulful ‘shabad kirtan’ and delivering inspiring speeches on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Kindergarten students recited names and of 10 Gurus and Four Sahebjadas. Teachers contributed through their heartfelt ‘shabad’ and insightful speeches, emphasising the Guru’s message of equality, humility, and honesty. A special poetry recitation by students dedicated to the Guru highlighted the significance of his teachings in today’s world. Devotees were served ‘kadah parshad’. A ‘langar’ was also organised. School Manager Amarjeet Singh and Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill shared their thoughts appreciating the efforts of the staff and students in organising such a meaningful event. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu addressed the gathering, expressing her pride in the students’ active participation and encouraged them to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings in their lives.

