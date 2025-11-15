Gurpurb celebrated

Akal Academy, Holi Barara, celebrated Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. The entire school campus was beautifully decorated with flowers, banners, and inspirational quotes from Guru Nanak Dev, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. The programme began with the recitation of ‘shabad kirtan’ by students, filling the environment with divine vibrations. Students also presented poems highlighting the teachings and life of Guru Nanak Dev. A special highlight of the event was an impressive ‘gatka’ performance, showcasing bravery, discipline, and traditional Sikh martial art skills. The chief guests were Arvinder Pal Kaur Oberoi and Gurdeep Singh Bajaj, whose words of encouragement inspired the students. Principal Jasmeet Kaur also attended the event and appreciated the efforts of both students and teachers in making the celebration successful.

