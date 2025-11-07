Gurpurb celebrated at Ashmah school

Ashmah International School, Sec 70, Mohali, commemorated the auspicious Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev with profound religious fervour and devotion. The entire school community participated in a series of solemn and spiritual activities designed to instil the Guru’s timeless message. The celebration began with the students and staff visiting a local gurdwara to pay obeisance and seek divine blessings. Students actively participated in religious rituals and took an oath to live virtuously, commit to honest labour and uphold the right path of living. Speaking on this sacred occasion, the School Director, JS Kesar, emphasised the Guru’s message. The School Principal, Shuchi Grover, motivated the younger generation to follow the right path by adhering to these precious values.

