DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurpurb celebrated at Ashmah school

Gurpurb celebrated at Ashmah school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690c7986ec61c 7.Ashmah International School Sector 70 Mohali
Advertisement

Ashmah International School, Sec 70, Mohali, commemorated the auspicious Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev with profound religious fervour and devotion. The entire school community participated in a series of solemn and spiritual activities designed to instil the Guru’s timeless message. The celebration began with the students and staff visiting a local gurdwara to pay obeisance and seek divine blessings. Students actively participated in religious rituals and took an oath to live virtuously, commit to honest labour and uphold the right path of living. Speaking on this sacred occasion, the School Director, JS Kesar, emphasised the Guru’s message. The School Principal, Shuchi Grover, motivated the younger generation to follow the right path by adhering to these precious values.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts