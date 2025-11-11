Gurpurb celebrated

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, celebrated Gurpurb. The special morning presentation by Class IV began in a serene and spiritual atmosphere, beautifully anchored by Rudra and Diksha who set the tone for the event with their heartfelt words and devotion. The programme was attended by the school management, teachers and students. Speeches by Aryan and Aahana enlightened the audience about the noble life and principles of Guru Nanak Dev. The highlight was a spiritual skit depicting Guru Nanak’s teachings, emphasising the importance of humanity and kindness. This was followed a melodious ‘shabad’ recitation by students, who filled the school campus with divine vibrations and positivity. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Sidharth and Hanshika, followed by the collective greeting - “Gurpurab diyan lakh-lakh vadhaiyan!”

