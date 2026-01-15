DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Gurpurb of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated

Gurpurb of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, commemorated the Gurpurb of Guru Gobind Singh. The celebration stood as a solemn tribute to the 10th Sikh Guru, whose life and teachings continue to illuminate the path of righteousness, fearlessness and universal brotherhood. The programme commenced with a soulful ‘shabad gayan’. The melodious hymns echoed the Guru’s timeless message of unwavering faith, inner strength and surrender to the will of the Almighty, leaving a profound spiritual impact on all present. To deepen the understanding of students, informative videos depicting the life and extraordinary contributions of Guru Gobind Singh were screened. These visual presentations vividly highlighted his fearless leadership, establishment of the Khalsa Panth, his supreme sacrifices and his relentless stand for justice, equality and the protection of human dignity. Students actively participated by sharing the teachings and ideals of the Guru, reflecting on values such as courage, compassion, selfless service and standing firm for truth even in the face of adversity. An engaging quiz on Guru Gobind Singh added an interactive and enriching dimension to the celebration. In her inspiring message, Principal Monica Chawla emphasised that Guru Gobind Singh was not only a great warrior but also a great philosopher, whose life exemplified the perfect harmony between spiritual wisdom and moral courage. She urged students to imbibe the Guru’s teachings in their daily lives. The Gurpurb celebration concluded on a reflective note, reaffirming the school’s commitment to nurturing values that transcend religion and culture.

